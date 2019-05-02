These 5 Places In The Mountains Are Perfect For A Quiet Stay

Situated in the Solan district, this cantonment area is nature dominant and sparsely populated. And it is your shade card for all the greens in the world! Added perks? The momos here are better than anywhere else I have been to. And do try the bun samosas - it's not as ordinary as it sounds.Check out the old church which has visibly lived through many good and bad times. Take the super-long walk to Manki Point - you might want to punch me in the face later because I suggested it, but the view from the top is definitely worth it. And like every hill station ever: the sunset point... nope, the sunset point isn't important, but the walk to get there is. It's filled with beautiful flowers and banners of soldiers who have fought for the country. Keep your nights free for star watching. Book yourself a room at The Mystic Pines. A tiny homestay situated a little lower than Kasauli, it looks like its right outside a fairytale.