Blingy LBDs To Funky Casuals: Rock Your NYE Bash With These Dresses

Getting sloshed is definitely on our agenda and we wanna keep it cool, casual and comfy for the party. But basic dowdy is not happening. If your plans are similar to ours, then check out Only to pick some cool funky sweats (INR 1,700) and (the recently on trend) pearl studded pullover sweaters (INR 1,800). Team it up with their corduroy trousers and you can chill like a rockstar! To pull the look of the season, though, you've got to pick up the Santa hoodie (INR 700!), which you can rock it with their houndstooth check red trousers.

