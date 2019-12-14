Blingy LBDs To Funky Casuals: Rock Your NYE Bash With These Dresses

img-gallery-featured
Between work and home, murderous traffic and ticking time, we won't be surprised if you say you've only managed to look at the malls from outside. The party of the season is just a few days away and if you're stumped on what to wear, we've got you covered on that front. Retro looks to slumber parties, here's something to rock every kind of NYE bash.

Blingy LBD

It's the ultimate dress to slay any party, and nothing really can unseat it from its top rank. The demure subtle version is a passe now, but we found a blingy LBD at Mango that can totally make you the stunner of the party. There's also a close cousin in blue that we found in Mango, and you can pick that for INR 2,800.

Clothing Stores

Mango

4.0

Forum Courtyard Mall, Shop G-7, 10/3, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Retro Rebound

If you haven't got the memo yet, then let's tell you, retro is the flavour of the season. From bringing back the disco ball to going back to flapper fashion, the party demands it for this NYE bash. We spotted a very Gatsby-ish shimmery long gown in H&M that could totally help you bring out the inner Daisy B. Pick it up for a steal of INR 1,500! You can also buy some fab retro dresses and midis in self-embossed prints and colourful polka dots. 
Clothing Stores

H&M

4.3

Woodburn Central, 5-A, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Slinky Lacy

Sexy, elegant and oh so soph! A lacy number is just what you need to ace this look and grab all eyeballs in the party. Hit up Vero Moda to bag a slinky lacy body con that comes with a blue slip inside. But if you've got drama in your mind, you've got to pick up the red lacy short dress we found, priced at INR 1,800.

Clothing Stores

Vero Moda

3.9

Forum Courtyard Mall, 10/3, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Velvety Gorgeousness

This NYE bash, use a sexy velvet dress to unleash your foxy side on the revelers. We found a gorgeous red velvet skater dress in Kazo and we're teaming it up with a lacy stocking to be the stunner of the party. Or you can pick up the gorgeous green off-shoulder velvet top from Kazo and amp up the look with a sparkly short skirt. You can grab the top for INR 800 and the skirt for INR 900.
Clothing Stores

Kazo

5.0

Forum Courtyard Mall, 1st Floor, 110, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Funky Smart

Getting sloshed is definitely on our agenda and we wanna keep it cool, casual and comfy for the party. But basic dowdy is not happening. If your plans are similar to ours, then check out Only to pick some cool funky sweats (INR 1,700) and (the recently on trend) pearl studded pullover sweaters (INR 1,800). Team it up with their corduroy trousers and you can chill like a rockstar! To pull the look of the season, though, you've got to pick up the Santa hoodie (INR 700!), which you can rock it with their houndstooth check red trousers.

Clothing Stores

Only

3.5

South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default