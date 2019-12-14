Blingy LBDs To Funky Casuals: Rock Your NYE Bash With These Dresses
Blingy LBD
It's the ultimate dress to slay any party, and nothing really can unseat it from its top rank. The demure subtle version is a passe now, but we found a blingy LBD at Mango that can totally make you the stunner of the party. There's also a close cousin in blue that we found in Mango, and you can pick that for INR 2,800.
Retro Rebound
Slinky Lacy
Sexy, elegant and oh so soph! A lacy number is just what you need to ace this look and grab all eyeballs in the party. Hit up Vero Moda to bag a slinky lacy body con that comes with a blue slip inside. But if you've got drama in your mind, you've got to pick up the red lacy short dress we found, priced at INR 1,800.
Velvety Gorgeousness
Funky Smart
Getting sloshed is definitely on our agenda and we wanna keep it cool, casual and comfy for the party. But basic dowdy is not happening. If your plans are similar to ours, then check out Only to pick some cool funky sweats (INR 1,700) and (the recently on trend) pearl studded pullover sweaters (INR 1,800). Team it up with their corduroy trousers and you can chill like a rockstar! To pull the look of the season, though, you've got to pick up the Santa hoodie (INR 700!), which you can rock it with their houndstooth check red trousers.
