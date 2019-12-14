How To: DIY The Perfect New Year Eve Party

Let's get real - clubbing on New Years isn't everyone's wallet-BFF, we understand it can get quite expensive. But, all you really need for the perfect NYE are your loved ones, a place, some music and booze, a little bit of cash and a plan. We're saying - here is a DIY list that can make your party as lit as any other place. 

Terrace

It's winters, we suggest you find yourself a cozy little terrace - shouldn't be very difficult for residents of the city. Use your terrace (out of experience: let your building know the terrace is yours for the night), or book one of these terraces - Level 7 Gastropub and Rooftop Lounge or The Corner Courtyard. 

Casual Dining

The Corner Courtyard

92-B, Sarat Bose Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Lights

You want to make any place look pretty, without a single thought, get your hands on a string of fairy lights. They are bound to make your party look perfect (not to forget, they give some real nice light for photos). We love the string of lights adorned with handmade paper flowers, from Living Free or the ones fitted into cane balls from Aranya, it should cost you about INR 300. But if this isn't your budget for the lights, go to any small store and ask, they'll give you fairy lights at a steal, and in all pretty colors. 

You can also set some candles around your terrace, they look absolutely beautiful.

Home Décor Stores

Living Free

5, Leela Roy Sarani Phari, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Seating

Don't bother with plastic chairs or modas, guys. Pester your Mum for a thin mattress (most houses have a couple) or cover it with any sheet (be willing to wash it soon), throw some cushions on them, maybe keep a duvet for the chills. Easiest seating arrangement without any hassle, whatsoever. 

If you can't find a thin mattress at home, you can walk down the streets of Kolkata, you'll find many shops selling them. There are quite a number of them in Lake Gardens, but they are not difficult to find, anywhere. A queen-sized mattress should cost you about INR 1,000. You can buy some really cute cushions from Aawrun or Chumbak in South City.

Accessories

Chumbak

South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Karaoke

Madonna or not, singing is never not a favorite thing to do. Obviously, no party can ever be complete without it. That's why you need to get this Karaoke mic from Fondu Basket at INR 1,000 and amp up your party by notches. These mics act as portable speakers, as well - all you need to do is connect your pen drive to it, ad it'll play your song while you sing along with it. 
Gift Shops

Fondu Basket

Acropolis Mall, 1858, Rajdanga Main Road, Shantipally, Kolkata

Food and Drinks

Don't make it too complicated - think of the most winter-y things. Hot chocolate, Maggi, popcorn - all easy things that you can manage real quick. But if you want the food at the party to be perfect. then contact these place to take care of your party menu. Or hit up The Bread Stories - they'll make special platters for your party. 

Oh, also! We totally suggest you buy packets of Marshmallows from Spencer's or Starmark, make your own smores. It'll be perfect with the bonfire.

As far as it is about the alcohol, hop in to any small booze-store on the roads to get your stash, or the Spencers' liquor section is more stacked than required. You will get all that you need over here.

Department Stores

Spencer's

South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Shisha

Alcohol is a given, but if you and your gang absolutely need your Hookah at this party and don't know where to find it - here's where. Kaku Bong Wala in Lake Gardens will sell you hookahs, smoking pipes, bongs and more at a steal. Spend about INR 600 - INR 800 (according to the size) for a Hookah or score bongs for as low as INR 500. He also keeps smoking pipes for about INR 200. 
Other

Kaku Bong Wala

194, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Lake Gardens, Kolkata

Speakers

No party is complete (or even starts) without some good music. Remember to arrange your speakers well before time. Either ask one of your friends to get it or buy one, because a speaker is always important. But if you don't want to buy and you can't find one, rent speakers from Madhav Seal (09874663007), he gives out speakers from INR 1,200 for the night. 
Electronics

Props

Want to notch up your party slightly more? Hit up Free School Street (New Market) to buy yourself some super cute but super cheap props. Hit up Merry Flower for all kinds of props - from a witch face to a masquerade mask - you need it, they'll have it. Or ask for neon paints to light up the party. Spend about INR 500 to get your party props, Merry Flower is a well known store, but the entire street is lined up with many small stores selling similar things. 

Other

Free School Street

New Market Area, Taltala, Kolkata

