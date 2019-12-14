How To: DIY The Perfect New Year Eve Party

You want to make any place look pretty, without a single thought, get your hands on a string of fairy lights. They are bound to make your party look perfect (not to forget, they give some real nice light for photos). We love the string of lights adorned with handmade paper flowers, from Living Free or the ones fitted into cane balls from Aranya, it should cost you about INR 300. But if this isn't your budget for the lights, go to any small store and ask, they'll give you fairy lights at a steal, and in all pretty colors.

You can also set some candles around your terrace, they look absolutely beautiful.