How To: DIY The Perfect New Year Eve Party
Terrace
It's winters, we suggest you find yourself a cozy little terrace - shouldn't be very difficult for residents of the city. Use your terrace (out of experience: let your building know the terrace is yours for the night), or book one of these terraces - Level 7 Gastropub and Rooftop Lounge or The Corner Courtyard.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Lights
You want to make any place look pretty, without a single thought, get your hands on a string of fairy lights. They are bound to make your party look perfect (not to forget, they give some real nice light for photos). We love the string of lights adorned with handmade paper flowers, from Living Free or the ones fitted into cane balls from Aranya, it should cost you about INR 300. But if this isn't your budget for the lights, go to any small store and ask, they'll give you fairy lights at a steal, and in all pretty colors.
You can also set some candles around your terrace, they look absolutely beautiful.
Seating
Don't bother with plastic chairs or modas, guys. Pester your Mum for a thin mattress (most houses have a couple) or cover it with any sheet (be willing to wash it soon), throw some cushions on them, maybe keep a duvet for the chills. Easiest seating arrangement without any hassle, whatsoever.
If you can't find a thin mattress at home, you can walk down the streets of Kolkata, you'll find many shops selling them. There are quite a number of them in Lake Gardens, but they are not difficult to find, anywhere. A queen-sized mattress should cost you about INR 1,000. You can buy some really cute cushions from Aawrun or Chumbak in South City.
Food and Drinks
Don't make it too complicated - think of the most winter-y things. Hot chocolate, Maggi, popcorn - all easy things that you can manage real quick. But if you want the food at the party to be perfect. then contact these place to take care of your party menu. Or hit up The Bread Stories - they'll make special platters for your party.
Oh, also! We totally suggest you buy packets of Marshmallows from Spencer's or Starmark, make your own smores. It'll be perfect with the bonfire.
As far as it is about the alcohol, hop in to any small booze-store on the roads to get your stash, or the Spencers' liquor section is more stacked than required. You will get all that you need over here.
Props
Want to notch up your party slightly more? Hit up Free School Street (New Market) to buy yourself some super cute but super cheap props. Hit up Merry Flower for all kinds of props - from a witch face to a masquerade mask - you need it, they'll have it. Or ask for neon paints to light up the party. Spend about INR 500 to get your party props, Merry Flower is a well known store, but the entire street is lined up with many small stores selling similar things.
