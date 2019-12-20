Up Your Swag-O-Meter With Stylish Ruffled Sarees From This Homegrown Label

The Backless People

We were busy browsing saree shops on Facebook when we chanced upon pictures of stunning ruffled sarees from this brand named The Backless People (quite a name right!). 

Started by Kuntala Roy in 2016, this e-boutique has taken the saree game several notches higher. Take a break from the traditional sarees and try a fusion drape instead. From monochrome to floral, polka and tiger prints, their collection of ruffled sarees in georgette, chiffon, organza, and crepe is surely worth a dekko. Pair them with a halter or a peplum blouse for an oh-so-sexy look!

Have a wedding to attend? Take a look at their lehenga gowns and skirt sets sporting intricate embroidery and available in a variety of designs. Most of these skirts come with latkans which further spruces up the look. Kuntala also designs blouses in offbeat cuts. From a benarasi one-shoulder cut blouse to a heavily embroidered back criss-cross string blouse with peplum sleeves, you'll be spoilt for choice here. All the designs can be customised as per your choice.

You'll also find a host of fabrics - from Banarasi and crepe to paper silk and cotton - sourced from various parts of India. While fabrics are priced from INR 120 per metre, sarees and blouses start from INR 800. 

Kuntala also designs customised lehengas, kurtis and shararas and delivers all over the city. You can order from her Facebook page or visit her workshop in New Town. 

