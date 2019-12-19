Shoo Away Your Blues With This Artist’s Dreamy Portrayal Of Nature, Women And Literature in Blue

What started as a result of popular prompts like Inktober and Mermay on Instagram quickly developed into a niche brand run by the home-grown artist and illustrator, Mohona Bhadra. Her artwork is a story told in dreamy shades of blue, blue-green and black ink, mostly inspired by her fervent love for nature and inspirational women.

Mohona works primarily with abstract, illustrative or semi realistic pieces, in a combination of watercolour, acrylic and ink. We are in love with her neatly measured strokes and detailed linework in black ink on white paper that conjures up images of striking flowers, animals and silhouettes.

There is something so poetic in appeal about her art that is hard to put in words. Like the silhouette of a woman in the midst of thick vegetation, titled Drowning/Breathing or portrait of another woman with thick, lustrous hair with two fish for eyes, titled Blind. You cannot miss the fine detailing done on the lion’s silhouette with gel pen and drawing ink on paper, that is quite a proof of her dedication and love for the art.