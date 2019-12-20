Rise And Shine! This Brand Has All Your Answers To Silk And Satin Needs

Skip going to Gariahat this weekend and save your precious time. Instead of going out and jostling through the various saree houses, check out Shreya's Collection for all your silk and satin garment needs.

Want to get your ethnic game done right? Shreya's will help you with their silk saree collection. We are talking about Murshidabadi Gadhwal silk. Get them in gorgeous and flowing Madhubani and Kalamkari pattern with weaved gadhwal border, priced for INR 2,750.

You can get a Banarasi silk with jacquard print and woven pallu for just INR 1,500! There's your solution to gifting a good saree for your friend's wedding! We also liked their chanderi collection in both silk and cotton. A certain red and white chanderi cotton in bagdu print can be a jewel in your wardrobe collection and every woman should own at least one such piece of work. It comes for INR 1,400. Another must-have would be their collection of baluchari silk sarees with a rich border consisting musical designs and patterns. The handwoven work beautifully showcases an admixture of peacocks and women playing sitar, in shades of blue, green, and beige.

You will also get other variations of silk such as dupion, tussar, ghicha, etc.