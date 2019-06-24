Sizzle And Shine: A Handy List Of Popular Sizzler Haunts In Town

When you ponder about restaurants that serve the best sizzlers in the city, Peter Cat should legit be the first name to pop up. Mostly famous for its sizzling sizzlers, Peter Cat’s chicken steak sizzler is pure nostalgia, while the tandoori mixed grill sizzler (must try) is a mouth-watering wonder. If you happen to visit with a big group, order the house special (chicken steak with sausages and liver), and of course how can one forget the legendary chello kebab.