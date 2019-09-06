This Brand's Stunning Ceramic & Kantha Accessories, Inspired By Human Experiences, Has Our Heart

Interdisciplinary artist Sujoy Prosad's range of eco-friendly ceramic and kantha accessories is all kinds of awesome and is sure to take your overall look several notches higher.

Born out of a discussion with a friend over a cup of coffee, Sujoy Prosad Fashion Accessories has beautifully imbibed human experiences, traditions, culture and daily life activities in their jewellery pieces. You’ll find rings, neck pieces, earrings and bands, all handmade by Ira Sengupta (ceramics and kantha) and Swastika Bhowmik (molten clay) from Shantiniketan. Best part? These are gender fluid!

The brand does accessories in pure ceramic, molten clay, mixed media and kantha. We spotted a lot of fish (representing Bengal's love for the dish) and nature-inspired (think flowers, leaves) motifs on these ceramic pieces.

A neckpiece in molten clay and mixed media showing two people having a conversation is designed to remind us of those lost conversations and adda sessions in the age of social media.

We spotted a statement kantha neckpiece with dancing figures on it - a tribute to the centenary celebrations of Kala Bhavan in Shantiniketan. The molten and mixed media pieces have a lot of doodling done on them inspired by the circle of life and daily experiences like a beaker representing someone doing a lab experiment maybe or a microphone for someone who loves doing stand-up comedy. Their ceramic sunflower rings inspired by the Italian movie of the same name are also our favourite.

The collection starts from INR 400 and goes up to INR 4,000.