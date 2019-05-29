Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Summer Specials At Dariole Cafe

Bakeries

Dariole

Elgin, Kolkata
42-A, Shakespeare Sarani, Theatre Road, Kolkata

Summer and mangoes go hand in hand and to celebrate the season Dariole cafe is hosting a mango mania menu. While their desserts already hold a special place in out hearts for their affordability and quality, our excitement doubled when we discovered the king of fruits is getting prime time focus here!

From mango-infused tarts to mousse, the whole selection is curated with real mango pulp. If you love pies as much as us, then give their croissant pie a try. The mango basil cheesecake had a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth texture . Their refreshing mango ice tea comes with real mango slices and goes perfect with any side. Looking for something light? You can opt for their mango milkshake which holds a well balanced amount of sweetness.

Most of the summer treats are placed within INR 100.

The two outlets of the budget-friendly sweet-n-savory den will be serving their mango-infused menu all summer long. So head to Dariole and make the most of it till the mangoes last.

