212 Degrees is all set to host 10 Tackles Season 2 at GKW Limited in Howrah. What's the drill? It's an obstacle race which requires you to run across a raw terrain interspersed with 10 military-styled obstacles. That's not all. The FitFest will also include a special slot for the kids – 'Happy Hour Junior' – in which they will also get to participate in the obstacle race. A good way to keep yourself warm in the chilly winter weather.
Stay In Shape By Attending This Fit Fest
What's Happening
How's The Venue
The entire event has been planned surrounding a warehouse, to set a rustic and haunted ambience.
Pro-Tip
There will be food kiosks, Zumba sessions and a DJ at the expo for you to chill out after a hard fought race.
Price
₹500 upwards
