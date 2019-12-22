Stay In Shape By Attending This Fit Fest

212 Degrees is all set to host 10 Tackles Season 2 at GKW Limited in Howrah. What's the drill? It's an obstacle race which requires you to run across a raw terrain interspersed with 10 military-styled obstacles. That's not all. The FitFest will also include a special slot for the kids – 'Happy Hour Junior' – in which they will also get to participate in the obstacle race. A good way to keep yourself warm in the chilly winter weather.