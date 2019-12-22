Stay In Shape By Attending This Fit Fest

10 Tackles Obstacle Challenge

₹ 500 upwards

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

7:30 AM - 4:30 PM

GKW Limited

Address: 97, Andul Road, South Baksara, Shalimar, Howrah

What's Happening

212 Degrees is all set to host 10 Tackles Season 2 at GKW Limited in Howrah. What's the drill? It's an obstacle race which requires you to run across a raw terrain interspersed with 10 military-styled obstacles. That's not all. The FitFest will also include a special slot for the kids – 'Happy Hour Junior' – in which they will also get to participate in the obstacle race. A good way to keep yourself warm in the chilly winter weather. 

How's The Venue

The entire event has been planned surrounding a warehouse, to set a rustic and haunted ambience.

Pro-Tip

There will be food kiosks, Zumba sessions and a DJ at the expo for you to chill out after a hard fought race. 

Price

₹500 upwards

