Move Over Normal Dreamcatchers Because This Brand Is Offering A Five Feet Tall One

Dreamcatchers are love! And The Bohemian Store has the most amazing ones. The brand, owned by Ishani Sarkar, offers boho dreamcatchers in sizes as tall as five feet!

Does your bedroom wall look dull? Spice it up with dreamcatchers from The Bohemian Store. They are available in variants of 18, 24, 30 inches, among others. We are all fan of minimalist things, which is why we loved a beautifully handmade tassel dreamcatcher with layers of white, peach and red. But wait, you can also customise your colours if you want.

If you are a globetrotter and want to keep your travelling ambitions intact, then go for the map printed dreamcatcher with tassels. We are sure it's going to keep you motivated every time you see it. But we have to talk about the gigantic five feet tall white dreamcatcher which has crochet detailing in the web with 12 different laces and studded with ostrich feathers. Talk about going berserk over dream catchers. The ring itself is 25 inches in diameter and the entire piece will look great on your living room wall.

We like their use of threads and nets in the ring. You will also find stuff made with shells and feathers combined. DM them on Instagram to place your order.