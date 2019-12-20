Ace Your Ethnic Game With This Brand's Embroidered Kurtis & Suits

If, like us, you stalk celeb fashion and stay glued to your Insta feed 24x7, then you must have come across airport pictures of Gen-Y actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor flaunting beautiful and comfy chikankari suits and kurtis. We found this online homegrown brand Threads that stocks a whole range of similar kurtis and suits, which are both sassy and classy, and caters to women of all sizes and ages.

Set up in 2013 by Praniti Goenka and Abha Goenka, Thread's collection is a perfect balance between OTT blingy suits and run-of-the-mill kurtis. They particularly focus on embroidery, so you'll find a whole lot of chikankari kurtis and suits with hand-embroidered work.

To ace your office look you can grab their block-printed cotton kurtis available in various styles and colours. For parties take a look at their chiffon kurti and palazzo sets with intricate embroidery work and floral motifs running throughout. They even stock kurtis in tie and dye, kalamkari and indigo patterns.

The best part? They offer customisations and every piece can be designed as per your choice of embroidery and cut. Prices start from INR 1,300 and go up to INR 20,000