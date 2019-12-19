Check Out Athulyam For Beautiful Handcrafted Jewellery & Home Decor

Athulyam: This brand is from Chennai, she sells her unique one of kind products via Instagram. She makes beautiful jewellery and home decor. Each product she makes is extremely offbeat and artistic. She has converted her passion into a profession and doing a great job. I'm impressed that she reuses scraps, leftover fabrics and different materials to convert them into beautiful art pieces. She creates a different design every time. Currently, they have a collection of Fabric earrings. Soon planning to launch new collections like - Chokers, Chains, Bangles, Rings as well. They have also ventured into home decors. They also take bulk and custom orders - for both Fabric jewellery and home decor products. They can also convert your handloom sarees into beautiful statement jewellery.