Don't Forget To Cross Everything Off This Bucket List Before The New Year

Oxyzone Fitness is probably the first oxygen-optimised gym in the city to help you elevate your mood and stamina and make you work out better with its fresh supply of energy. The sprawling space, done up in a lot of green and black, is equipped with all the latest state-of-the-art equipment and fitness trainers to motivate you to get your health back on track. Best part? The gym has a 50 feet long-running track too.

