You should always have a bucket list ready before each year draws a conclusion. On that note, you've got to check out these cool things before 2019 comes to an end.
Don't Forget To Cross Everything Off This Bucket List Before The New Year
Eat At The Victoria Tram Car Restaurant
Head to Victoria Tramcar Restaurant for a culinary ride. Witness the city's beauty in slow motion, while enjoying a good meal with bae. With a pinch of poshness, this moving fine dining offers Mughlai, Continental, Bengali, and Chinese. Sufficient to make any date special, this experience has a dollop of nostalgia, a pinch of poshness and whole lotta special feels. This one promises a fine dining experience with a wide variety.
Watch A Movie At The Newly Revamped Nandan
Kolkata's iconic government-run cinema hall, Nandan, got a facelift after 33 years for KIFF's silver jubilee. Kolkata-based Narayan Sinha was given the responsibility to do the upgrade and he worked for a month on the project. The auditorium looks like a set from a period film. With tributes to various aspects of Kolkata, starting with Durga Puja to erstwhile furniture, the entire experience is breathtaking.
- Upwards: ₹ 30
Buy Your Musical Instruments From Yamaha Music Square
Opened a few months ago, Yamaha Music Square in Salt Lake is a haven for music lovers. Get hold of your acoustic guitars such as an F310 tobacco brown acoustic with Meranti sides priced at INR 8,990. Now you can get those music lessons up and running which have been pending for so long. With electronic drum kits to grand pianos, the store also has to offer a jamming room which is open to everyone and free to use.
Shed Your Extra kilos At Oxyzone
Oxyzone Fitness is probably the first oxygen-optimised gym in the city to help you elevate your mood and stamina and make you work out better with its fresh supply of energy. The sprawling space, done up in a lot of green and black, is equipped with all the latest state-of-the-art equipment and fitness trainers to motivate you to get your health back on track. Best part? The gym has a 50 feet long-running track too.
Shop For Men's Accessories From Dapper
Be it a festival or wedding, Dapper is there to style all you men with the most unique kind of accessories possible. In addition to their men's wear collection, maximise your fashion game with Lacquer Embassy's printed ties and bow ties, brooches, and cufflinks from Jaipur's Cosa Nostraa and pocket squares from Delhi-based Divyam Mehta.
Comments (0)