Tick Off The Seven Sisters From Your Bucket List With This Offbeat Travel Company

Muddie Trails is a travel company that organises trips for you and it's like nothing you have experienced before. If you're the kind who loves offbeat trails and adventure but just can't deal with all the research, hand over your money and time to Muddie Trails - they are sure to give you an experience that is worth it.

Northeast India is vast and can be difficult to pin down. Muddie Trails especially picks out the hidden gems, places and events to attend (check out their excursion to Tawang for a local festival). Engage in treks or dips in lakes, long drives and safaris, camping or simply soaking in a place, experience local cultures and cuisines and interact with local people.

They take out one trip per month to the Northeast focusing on backpacking, trekking, camping and local fests. Vegetarian or otherwise, they are happy to help you with your food preferences, and they encourage freshly made local dishes. Their slots are usually booked on first come-first-serve basis. So if any of their plans are calling out to you, book ASAP.