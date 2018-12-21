Pack Your Bags: 5 Stunning Visa-Free Destinations You Must Bookmark For 2019

This pretty Vietnamese island just off the coast of Cambodia has Vietnam's trademark tropical jungles, hills and white sand beaches. It offers entry without visa for international visitors for up to a month. And Kolkata peeps, you just got lucky! A connecting flight of AirAsia from Kuala Lumpur to Phu Quoc has been launched recently with AirAsia Fly-Thru facility.

The flight from Kolkata reaches Kuala Lumpur early in the morning and passengers headed onwards to Phu Quoc do not need a visa. So go ahead, make tracks to this untapped paradise now before the crowds get savvy! Don't forget to check out the oversea cable car ride from the main island to Hon Thom - supposed to be one of the longest oversea cable car rides in the world.