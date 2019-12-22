Unleash The Inner Artist In You By Signing Up For This One-Of-A-Kind Outdoor Art Workshop

Do you love to paint or interested in learning the ropes? Then, this workshop is for you.

Kickstart your Sunday with a fun outdoor water colour workshop by Art Rickshaw on December 22. We're sure all you painters and aspiring artists would love to explore this one-of-a-kind exercise. So, gather your tools and scout around the Hindustan Park area to find your little space and vision to create a masterpiece you're sure going to be proud of.

All materials will be provided and you get to take your artwork home. Call on +91 833585550 for deets!