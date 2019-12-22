Unleash The Inner Artist In You By Signing Up For This One-Of-A-Kind Outdoor Art Workshop

WATER Colour Outdoor

₹ 850 only

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Art Rickshaw

Address: 49-B, 2nd Floor, Hindustan Park, Kolkata

What's Happening

Do you love to paint or interested in learning the ropes? Then, this workshop is for you. 

Kickstart your Sunday with a fun outdoor water colour workshop by Art Rickshaw on December 22. We're sure all you painters and aspiring artists would love to explore this one-of-a-kind exercise. So, gather your tools and scout around the Hindustan Park area to find your little space and vision to create a masterpiece you're sure going to be proud of. 

All materials will be provided and you get to take your artwork home. Call on +91 833585550 for deets!

How's The Venue

Art Rickshaw is one of the coolest places in the city to learn different kinds of art forms open to all age groups. Creativity is a way of life and that's exactly what their space stands for - to provide artists a platform to express themselves freely. They offer fine arts, photography, pottery, sculpting, drama and music classes for kids and adults as well as encourage artists to display their work at their space.

Price

₹850 only

