WhiskItUp: Gift These Customised Food Options To Your Near And Dear Ones!

Whisk gives priority to the nutritional factor of ingredients over calorie counting, so you don’t need to worry about eating their yummy goodies! Customised recipes are also created according to one’s personal dietary needs, be it gluten/lactose intolerance etc.

Whisk has plenty of yummy cake options to choose from- such as the mango mousse cake which is a moist almond sponge layered cake with a mousse, flavoured with fruits and cream cheese. If you love chocolate, you've got to try the two-in-one berry tart which is decadent dark chocolate specked with fresh berry chunks and delicious white chocolate ganache fragrant with vanilla. It is decorated with fresh carnations and chocolate covered strawberries! The best part is, there is no refined sugar or butter. Whisk even has butterscotch cookies which will go perfect for a floral themed party!

