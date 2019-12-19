Who said that healthy food needs to be boring? Whisk, which uses no refined flour, butter, sugar or added preservatives is a gourmet brand that believes that every cuisine has the potential to be truly nourishing. Everything is handcrafted with love and care, using the best of natural ingredients. This home baker allows one to curate customised beautiful food gifts to celebrate special occasions, and you should totally be sending it to your friends and family!
#WhiskItUp: Gift These Customised Food Options To Your Near And Dear Ones!
Who said that healthy food needs to be boring? Whisk, which uses no refined flour, butter, sugar or added preservatives is a gourmet brand that believes that every cuisine has the potential to be truly nourishing. Everything is handcrafted with love and care, using the best of natural ingredients. This home baker allows one to curate customised beautiful food gifts to celebrate special occasions, and you should totally be sending it to your friends and family!
What Makes It Awesome
Whisk gives priority to the nutritional factor of ingredients over calorie counting, so you don’t need to worry about eating their yummy goodies! Customised recipes are also created according to one’s personal dietary needs, be it gluten/lactose intolerance etc.
Whisk has plenty of yummy cake options to choose from- such as the mango mousse cake which is a moist almond sponge layered cake with a mousse, flavoured with fruits and cream cheese. If you love chocolate, you've got to try the two-in-one berry tart which is decadent dark chocolate specked with fresh berry chunks and delicious white chocolate ganache fragrant with vanilla. It is decorated with fresh carnations and chocolate covered strawberries! The best part is, there is no refined sugar or butter. Whisk even has butterscotch cookies which will go perfect for a floral themed party!
Pro-Tip
We’re sure your friends and family are going to be absolutely in love with these goodies! So hurry up and order right away. Please note that their starting price for cakes is Rs 450.
Follow them on Instagram- https://instagram.com/whiskhomemadetreats
Comments (0)