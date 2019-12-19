Coasters To Combs, Check Out This Stall Tucked Away In A Corner In Gariahat

You would be surprised by the variety of products you can buy at this tiny stall in Gariahat including sets of trays (six trays of varying sizes), a variety of boxes, combs, coasters, table mats and more. The products are made of soft pinewood and can be polished on request.

There are bigger boxes made of glass and wood, making them look all the more beautiful. You can place custom orders as well, the time taken depends upon your product. You can buy wooden spatulas and ladles at a price of INR 250. The coasters are very unique and are sure to add a special touch to your home. The boxes are a fresh way of elevating your gifts. The smaller boxes are perfect for gifting jewellery and trinkets. You can also buy the wooden buckets, get them polished and use them as a storage space. The prices of the products range from INR 200 for coasters and smaller boxes to INR 1,800 for a set of trays.

