3D Flower Making Workshop - Mumbai Edition

Learn different types and unique techniques of flower making which can be used in various ways - to decorate your gifts, homes, outfits etc.

Learn flower making in various mediums such as crepe paper, tissue paper, kite paper, felt paper, felt fabric, pastel sheet, ribbons etc.

The workshop covers the following:



3D paper flower variation - 2 types

3D flower in Gold/Silver

Different Types of Flower centres, Various types of paper texture discussion, Discussion on the usage of flower in daily life

The participants need to carry their own personal tool kit comprising of scissors, glue gun, glue gun sticks, double-sided tapes(paper & foam-based)

Materials provided:

cardstock paper, pastel sheets, gold foiled paper, silver foiled paper, felt paper, handouts, name tags, high tea etc