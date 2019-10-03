5 Khadi-Loving Brands That Will Make Sure You Stay Cool

Drawing from Indian textile traditions, IWearKhadi is all about those timeless pieces that are a great addition to your wardrobe and form a basis for those wearable staples that we love. The brand's focus is on hand-spun fabrics, with sustainability a key factor as well. Besides the traditional styles for both men and women, we love that they also have a specialised yoga collection as well - think tie-up tops and comfortable dhoti pants. Prices from INR 1750.