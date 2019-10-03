5 Khadi-Loving Brands That Will Make Sure You Stay Cool
Mesmora
Love khadi but like your fashion less traditional and more eclectic? Mesmora's a step apart from the usual kurta sets and offers a variety of trendy western and fusion-style outfits that reflect your unique style and fashion sense. We love their bright embroidered ponchos, asymmetrical pant and top sets, hand-block wrap around tops with sharara set, pleated dhoti pants and more. Prices start at INR 1499.
IWEARKHADI
Drawing from Indian textile traditions, IWearKhadi is all about those timeless pieces that are a great addition to your wardrobe and form a basis for those wearable staples that we love. The brand's focus is on hand-spun fabrics, with sustainability a key factor as well. Besides the traditional styles for both men and women, we love that they also have a specialised yoga collection as well - think tie-up tops and comfortable dhoti pants. Prices from INR 1750.
Bareek
We know there's a ton of high street brands out there that stitch a shirt right. But for those of you that are searching for a more sustainable way of retail therapy. there's Bareek. This menswear brand is all about keeping the Indian weaving tradition alive and supporting our artisans. We love their range of handwover shirts in a variety of patterns and styles. Priced from INR 1395.
Rivir
If you like your footwear to reflect your indie vibe, then we think Rivir is a great brand to check out. Their collection is versatile and includes everything from printed canvas shoes to khadi slip ons. Choose from different traditional prints and add a touch of ethnic flair to your outfit. Best of all, the shoes are super wearable for everyday life. Prices start at INR 1178.
