5 Reasons Why You Should Spend Your Weekends With Your Work Fam

Work is play when you have the right kind of people and a perfect set-up around you. 

However fancy and state-of-the-art your office might be, working within the four walls of a dull space will only breed monotony. While India is far from replicating the 4-day workday like Microsoft in Japan, we’ve all wanted to bring the Carlsberg advertisement alive, where 25-30-year-olds ditch their suits and formals for a work session, while chilling in a pool. 

There are ample reasons why, and ways to spend weekends with your work fam. So, take your team out for a weekend getaway or urge your bosses to take you out (whatever works in your favour, guys). 

Promotion And Farewell

In a way, both reasons call for celebration, right? Why opt for an expensive party with your colleagues when you could give them a memorable trip to remember you by? Head to Raanwaara and Arana Vilaas, Kamshet, with an infinity pool, overlooking Thokarwadi Lake. You could battle it out with your colleagues at board games, carrom, table tennis or cricket. And, guess what? This home can host up to 42 guests! If not for the view, you’ve gotta come here to bond with your colleagues. 


Team Celebration/Bonding

One of the best ways to keep morale high amongst employees would be appreciation & acknowledgment. Celebrating targets achieved, funding, launching a new product or a campaign are just some of the reasons we can think of. The reasons would be one too many, and this 3-bedroom home, Amantara Farms in Karjat would be the most ideal homestay to celebrate any occasion! Cherish a sundowner by the pool, stroll in the estate’s chikoo and mango plantations or just enjoy a movie marathon with your fellow colleagues. 


Gifting And Rewards

The best kind of gift that you can give someone is: experiences & memories to cherish. Be it treating a client, the best sales team or offering a gratuity to your vendors, Parnakuti, located just 30 mins from Nasik, would be a phenomenal choice. This 5-bedroom house has an in-house gymnasium, steam room, massage room, jacuzzi and an underground-style bar and wine cellar in the basement. *we’re mentally packing our bags already* 


Strategy Meets

Picture a strategy meeting around a pool, a barbeque at night, overlooking the stars or while binging on home-cooked food in the massive dining area. Now, this is the kind of ‘working weekend’ that everyone would look forward to. Aquamarina is located right on the secluded Nagaon beach, with a private pool sprawling lawns (for parties!), verandah, snooker table and lush coconut grooves on all sides. The icing on the cake? It’s a pet-friendly 3 bedroom + 3 wooden cottages abode. 



Director’s Special

Elaborate holidays require elaborate planning. But, for a quick break, one can always plan a weekend getaway to a fully serviced home unearthed only for SaffronStays guests! Odeon, located in Khandala, a 4-bedroom heritage home is what dreams are made of (figuratively speaking, y’all). Indulge in their cantilevered pool or go for a soulful walk amongst forested trees, terraced gardens, and fruit trees! It’s alright to spoil yourself silly, you totally deserve it! 


We’re convinced that we’ve managed to change your mind to plan a fun offsite or weekend getaway for your awesome employees. After all, happy employees lead to better results, no? 

