Foodies! Head To The Al Fresco Food Festival This Season At High Street Phoenix

High Street Phoenix is hosting a crazy food festival and we just can’t keep calm about this one! The Al Fresco Food Festival has started from October 25th and is going to be there all the way till January 3rd at the Festival Square. The festival will feature popular delicacies and signature dishes of popular restaurants in High Street Phoenix like Cream Center, Foo, Runway Project, and so many more. Wondering what the coolest thing is? It’s that all these restaurants will be available to you as pop ups (we know you’re already booking your cab, yo!)

Just to make things simpler, we’re going to give you some deets. Head to the Foo pop up till Nov 28th & again from Dec 20th to Jan 2nd to grab some delicious sushi, dimsums & noodles.



The Runway Project will be serving some lip-smacking pastas, along with interesting salads & appetizers such as Truffle Fries & Mushroom Arancini in their pop-up from Nov 29th to Dec 5th. You can head to the Typhoon Shelter pop up from Dec 6th to Dec 12th and enjoy some of their signature noodles & small plates like Chicken Ala Ma & Pot Stickers. And for all you vegetarians out there, make your way to the Cream Center pop up from Dec 13th to Dec 19th to relish their vegetarian picks like nachos, cheese corn balls along with some of your favorite street food!. Honestly, it’s a fiesta for your taste buds and you just gotta go experience it!