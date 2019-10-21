Love Bags That Are Utilitarian And Not Just Pretty? You'll Love This Brand

Packing and carrying your essentials during travel can be a challenge. Especially, if you're out on an adventure and need something that is super handy and sturdy enough to carry all your stuff. That's why The Urban Tribe's here to solve all your packing woes - a brand that believes engineering products that are versatile, functional and aesthetic.

You can expect an array of bags - casual, sports and fitness, professional, travel and other accessories. If you're looking for something super simple go for their casual collection which includes slings, utilitarian backpacks, etc. If you're looking for something for your office, grab their laptop bags and utility backpacks.

They're happy to help you with corporate gifting as well.

