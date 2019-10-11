Body Chains, Statement Earrings & More: This Brand's Jewellery Will Have You Lookin' Foxy

Foxy. The word has many connotations, no? Things that are a-la-mode. People who are quick. It’s a word that alludes to sass. Foxy Sperks’ offerings are reminiscent of all of these. Uber-stylish jewellery isn’t a rarity, but what we do find rare is designs that people haven’t quite spotted on the market, yet.

Foxy Sperks’ has so many nouveau designs, we’re wondering how they managed to create such a huge number of unique stuff. We adored the Layla Flower Resin Earrings (INR 899), the Clara Hoop Earrings (INR 749) and we’re head-over-heels for the crazy, whimsical Estella Collared Necklace (INR 899).



While the range isn’t exactly what we’d call pocket-friendly, we do think it’s fairly reasonable, considering the fact that this is well-curated and statement-piecey AF.



It’s noteworthy that they’ve got collections that are Minimalist, Floral and a fun one called “Colourplay”! The range starts at INR 499, and goes up to INR 1699, too.

A big bonus: They’ve got some amazing body jewellery as well! That range starts at INR 1299.

All in all, we think this is a great part of your #jewelleryhaul, because you’re not gonna find accessories that are quite like the ones they’ve got!