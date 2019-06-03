Witness Live Singing Along With Awesome Food

Well, we started with the mouth-watering BILLION DOLLAR SHAKE as I have a sweet tooth, which was made to perfection. It is a mixture of gold dust, Brownie and Ice-cream. We then had a mixture of the corn and cheese- CORN CHEESE POPS which was very crispy and filling. JHINGAT was equally appetizing. House of Tipsy has a signature dish which is called CHOWPATTY FONDUE which in simple language is Pavbhaji where the (garlic)pav is cut into pieces and can be consumed with fork by dipping in the Bhaji. One must not go overboard with the food because the ultimate dessert is still on the way. Do not. I repeat do not miss the HAZELNUT MOUSSE, you will regret. It's one of the finest mousse I have had so far. Pros: Ample of space Presentation of food Live Music ❣ Great food