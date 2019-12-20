Australia Food Fest, Aromas Cafe

Aromas Cafe : A mid-week brunch took me to Aromas. Located on the main road. The cafe is absolutely stunning with simple decor, with a range of sitting arrangements from single tables to couple to large groups. It's perfect for a romantic date, as a workplace, or an official meet. I ordered from the Australian Foodfest menu that included: Starters: * Habanero and Mango spiced chicken: Don't go by the simple plating the tint of mango and the melt in the mouth chicken chunks are a match made in heaven. I loved it * Aussie Shrimp tacos: I felt the tacos should have been crisp but then I was explained why they used the soft tacos. ( 5/5 for anyone who knows why certain things are served the way they are ) But then crisp or not they still tasted amazing. The inner filling was delicious and cooked to perfection. It's a total must-try dish. * Smoked Salmon and Edamame on crispy potato: Compared to the other starters, somehow it didn't meet the benchmark they had set. It's a nice dish though if you enjoy the combination. Mains: * Honey soy Glazed salmon: The super soft, melt in the mouth salmon drenched in honey and soy was cooked to perfection and tasted great. Sandwiches: * Smoked Salmon, caper and fried onion sandwich: Its a complete meal in itself. With the greens on the side, a small portion of freshly fried golden fries and a sandwich made of focaccia filled with a generous filling that had a beautiful hint of smoked salmon. Drinks: * Carmel iced latte & Iced latte: Trust me, it was one better than the other and yet unique in their way. Dessert: * Lamington Pastry: The national pastry of Australia. It is a simple sponge covered with rich chocolate and drenched in coconut. The pastry plating was amazing. The spoon simply cut through the pastry, had a beautiful texture and taste. Service: It is slightly slow but the food is worth the wait.