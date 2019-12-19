Drop By This Fun Rooftop Bar With An Amazing View Of Udaipur!

Bars

AIR Bar - Justa Sajjangarh Resort & Spa

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.8
Justa Sajjangarh Resort & Spa, Fateh Sagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan

What Makes It Awesome?

AIR bar is a lovely rooftop restaurant with comfortable seating with some funky decor, this place gave us the party feels when we entered. They also have a pool table in case people want to play and they also have a good selection of music. However, the food could have been a tad better. We called for the chilli chicken nachos, they were a bit dry and a little cold. But their mutton ghee roast made up for everything. A good place to chill on a Friday night, they also have some live events that keep happening every weekend.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

