AIR bar is a lovely rooftop restaurant with comfortable seating with some funky decor, this place gave us the party feels when we entered. They also have a pool table in case people want to play and they also have a good selection of music. However, the food could have been a tad better. We called for the chilli chicken nachos, they were a bit dry and a little cold. But their mutton ghee roast made up for everything. A good place to chill on a Friday night, they also have some live events that keep happening every weekend.
Drop By This Fun Rooftop Bar With An Amazing View Of Udaipur!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)