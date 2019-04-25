A Home Bakery That Has A Menu To Pamper All Your Sweet Cravings

Young entrepreneur Rohit Desai owner of Vanilla Beans happens to enter the confectionary world with a sense of class and style to the products he has to offer. Running his business right from his home, he does complete justice to his menu. Things you must know - it’s a home bakery and there’s no seating space, but well, you should be delighted to what comes at your doorstep after you have placed an order with them. Tried 3 of their Cakesicles - (loved the fact that it was eggless) Brownie - good texture of the cake dough. Mixed well into brownie batter. Crumbles of brownie kept on the edge. One can eat it like how you have ice cream. Went fair. Hazel Nut Mocha - cake batter given the coffee twist here. Fresh hazelnut sprinkled on top again. A nice finish to the cakesicle. Mango - the king of fruit mixed in the batter here. This is the season and you can’t ask for a better way to treat yourself to summer. Quick overview - Rohit rightly knows how to use his kitchen space. In a world where a lot of professionals are functioning from their home and cooking different cuisines, he chooses to deliver a menu that can satisfy any given sweet craving.