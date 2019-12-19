This New Pretty Cafe Is Known For Amazing Desserts & Shakes

Bluebasil is one of the dessert and cafe outlet known for its shakes and desserts. The cafe has really maintained Ambiance and sitting capacity of around 8 people. The desserts are prepared in front of us which is damn tempting and as well the ingredients can be seen. The outlet is located on the 2nd floor of Phoenix market city, Kurla. Out of their wide range of menu, we ordered, Strawberry and Ferrero Rocher Shake: The shakes prepared with the flavored ingredients. The taste of both the shake was good. The flavors were popping out well. The inclusion of ice cream and the whipped cream was a good option. Also, the shakes were topped with the strawberry and chocolate balls. Cappuccino: The Cappuccino was served in a different cup, the taste was really good. The strong flavor was just perfect. And must try this. The cream was really good in amount. Chocolate loaded Waffle: the soft and crisp waffle was really good in taste. The sandwich kind of waffle was having chocolate, brownie and chocolate balls. These could have little more chocolaty. Mini pancakes were also soft and properly cooked. The toppings were done with white chocolate, dark chocolate, and an oreo cookie. The taste was perfect. Must try this. Highly recommended. Overall, had a good time with friends. Thanks to the management for hospitality and special desserts.