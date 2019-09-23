Stay Glam: Men, Bag These Accessories That Are Totally Slaying It

Love all things quirky and vintage? This gorgeous travel pouch is the perfect accessory for those of you who travel quite often. With a vintage razor print on it and 2 compartments, it's the perfect travel companion for all your shaving needs. Or hey, you could store anything in it, to be honest! The pouch is priced at INR 1,000 and if you're wondering why it's a little steep, it's because the brand EcoRight, is working towards reducing plastic, so it's also eco-friendly. Also, the canvas material has a waterproof lining, so brownie points for that!

