It's often said that 'clothes maketh the man', but hey, accessories are the hidden gems that change your look completely! If your'e looking at belts, rings, wrist bands, quirky cufflinks or anything else, there's so much on offer here. It's time you take a break from your busy schedule and slay the accessories game, guys!
Stay Glam: Men, Bag These Accessories That Are Totally Slaying It
It's often said that 'clothes maketh the man', but hey, accessories are the hidden gems that change your look completely! If your'e looking at belts, rings, wrist bands, quirky cufflinks or anything else, there's so much on offer here. It's time you take a break from your busy schedule and slay the accessories game, guys!
Solid Dark Brown Layered Wrist Band
If you're the type of guy who likes to flaunt wrist bands that are classy AF, we've found you the perfect option. Old Tree's layered wrist band is what you need to check out - it's made of genuine leather, has a metal knob that clips it in place and can be worn for any occasion, from casual or hey, rock it at a business meeting with that killer suit. Priced at INR 490, it's also a great gift for that SO in your life, girls!
Black Moustache Bow Tie
If you live for the quirky in you and bow ties are your thing, this little gem is gonna knock your socks off! Mensome's got a great range of printed ties, pocket squares and bow ties with matching lapel pins that you're sure to want to bag. This moustache bow tie is priced at INR 995. Got a fun meeting planned for the day? Why not slay the day with this beauty! Or hey, wear it anywhere and we're sure folks around will want to know where it's from. #Slayer
Vintage Razor Blade Travel Pouch
Love all things quirky and vintage? This gorgeous travel pouch is the perfect accessory for those of you who travel quite often. With a vintage razor print on it and 2 compartments, it's the perfect travel companion for all your shaving needs. Or hey, you could store anything in it, to be honest! The pouch is priced at INR 1,000 and if you're wondering why it's a little steep, it's because the brand EcoRight, is working towards reducing plastic, so it's also eco-friendly. Also, the canvas material has a waterproof lining, so brownie points for that!
Genuine Leather Money Clip Wallet
We'd all love a slim wallet, right? I mean, it's so easy to carry around, it lies flat and the clip bit makes it so easy to store the notes. If you're fans of this, like us, Crust makes genuine leather money clip wallets in three colours - red, black and brown. It's like a classic fold wallet, only slimmer. Honestly, you could switch to something that's sundar and tikau like this, no? It'll cost you INR 1,800. So worth it.
Kursi Ki Peti Blue Passport Cover
Ah, we've saved the quirkiest for last! We all love to travel, don't we? Well then, travel in style with this quirky passport cover. It's trendy, it's fun, it's certain to grab eyeballs and it only costs you INR 600. Ekamph, the brand that makes these stunners, is known to pick vibrant colours and pataka lines that'll end up enhancing your look. Try it, already!
Comments (0)