Want A Quick Escapade? This Private 6 BHK Pool Villa Near Alibaug Will Teleport You To Goa

This one's a lavish 6 BHK villa that's got a very classy Goan vibe to it. With plain white walls, indigo flooring and furniture, and four-poster beds, its ideal for a romantic escapade, as well as a fam-jam. There are six rooms with clean, attached bathrooms that have a wooden flooring. And all rooms cost around INR 7,200 per night, which actually is quite reasonable if you're coming with a big group and splitting expenses.

Adora Forest Hills is surrounded by huge coconut trees, and the lush green ambience, coupled with a magnificent pool, is serious vacay goals. The villa has its own dogs that keep guests super happy so in case doggos are your BFF then you'll have the time of your life. For food, you can contact the staff for customized meals. However, Adora has a veg meal package for INR 1,650 per day including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And there's a non-veg package for INR 2,200 including all meals, as well as taxes.

We'd suggest you book yourself a room right away while the monsoon season is on as Adora's known to look even prettier during this season.