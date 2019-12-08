Save 'Em Bucks: Mumbai Restaurants To Try Under INR 1,000

Mumbai has a whole list of restaurants that serve great food, even on a budget. We went around town to give you some eateries that you can enjoy without burning a hole in your pocket. 

Thotrin Cafe

North-Eastern food gets one to appreciate the simplicity and uniqueness of a good meal. Plus the cozy décor will really make you feel at home. The chefs don’t follow any set recipe, so that’s super exciting. They cook with the seasonal ingredients, and we’re not kidding when we say we can taste the herbs as if they were freshly picked a few hours ago.

What To Eat: Thukpa, momos, Thai Pot Rice

Price: INR 650 for two people (approx.)    

Cafes

Thotrin Cafe

4.3

Shop 2, Opp. St. Roque, Santacruz East, Mumbai

The Next Big Thing

You have Italian, Chinese, Mexican and even a Thai menu to choose from at this all-vegetarian café. The interiors are quirky and cozy, which is great especially after a heavy day at work.

What To Eat: Paprika Pasta, Veggie Delite 

Price: INR 850 for two people ( approx.)

Casual Dining

TNBT - The Next Big Thing

3.9

Jethabhai Govindji Building, 29-A, Opp. Merchants Club, Rangekar Road, Chowpatty, Mumbai

MM Kanafeh

This cute café in Bandra is a great option for those with a sweet tooth. If you’re in the mood to experiment with some middle eastern desserts, MM Kanafeh is the place to be, especially if you want to bite into an authentic Baklava. 

What To Try: Nutella Kanafeh

Price: INR 500 for two people (approx)

Casual Dining

MM Kanafeh

4.5

SV Road, Opp. Saga Shopping Mall, Bandra West, Mumbai

Light House Cafe

Feel like grabbing a drink after a long day, and just chatting with your friends or bae? For times like these, cocktails and wine seems like a great idea. On a budget? At Light House Cafe in Worli, they serve mini packets of DIY cocktail mixes, which works great for those month-end nights. Not just this, they have some awesome pizzas that you can try. 

What To Try: Chicago-style pizza and tacos

Price: Under INR 1,000 for two people (approx.)

Casual Dining

Light House Cafe

3.9

Sunville Banquets, Ground Floor, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

Italy In A Box

As the name suggests, this is your go-to place when you’re in the mood for cheese loaded pizzas, pastas and everything Italian. They have multiple branches around Mumbai, and their homely food has never disappointed us.

What To Eat: Margherita Pizza, Creamy Paprika Pizza

Price: INR 750 for two (approx.)

Casual Dining

Italy In A Box

Sterling CHS, 13, Sundervan Complex Road, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

