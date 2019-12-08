Save 'Em Bucks: Mumbai Restaurants To Try Under INR 1,000

Feel like grabbing a drink after a long day, and just chatting with your friends or bae? For times like these, cocktails and wine seems like a great idea. On a budget? At Light House Cafe in Worli, they serve mini packets of DIY cocktail mixes, which works great for those month-end nights. Not just this, they have some awesome pizzas that you can try.

What To Try: Chicago-style pizza and tacos

Price: Under INR 1,000 for two people (approx.)