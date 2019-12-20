Sun, Sand & Sea: Camp On A Private Beach In Alibaug For Only INR 1,200 Only

Weekends are for unwinding. Period. And Breathing View takes that seriously. So it sets up campsites on some of the most scenic locales in Maharastra. One of the most exciting camps that they set up, is at the Revdanda beach in Alibaug. Want to know what makes the site unique? Well for starters, the camp is set up on a beautiful private section of the beach in Alibaug, right on the sands. They set up comfortable tents with gaddas, have proper loos and food arranged. The plan of action is simple. You get there by about 4 PM on Saturday, settle in, enjoy the sunset.

Shell Out: For INR 1,200, you get the accommodation, food that includes high tea, snacks, dinner, and the breakfast next morning in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. And if you're in the mood for some bonfire with barbecue and live music, they organise that too.

How To Reach Revdanda: What the amount does not include is the travelling cost from the city to the campsite. But don't worry, that's simple. Hop into a ferry from the Gateway by noon, and on reaching Alibaug in 2 hours, take a rickshaw from the market to the Revdanda High School. There's a signage that'll lead you to the campsite. Or just follow the Google location given by Breathing Views.

P.S: The best part is that this super cool company does this every weekend. Also, if you're not a beach person but lakes have your heart, then you'll be thrilled to know that they conduct camps near Pawna Lake too.