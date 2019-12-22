Alpine Route’ Brush and Knife painting party

Have you ever painted before? Wanna try something fun and exciting this weekend? Paint with Paintology , even if you do not have any painting experience.

If you have not touched you paint-brush in years, we promise you to give you the best moments of fun-laughter-socializing-creativity that you may not have experienced in years by helping you paint this beautiful scene! NO PAINTING EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED.



Paint-parties are causal get-togethers that allow you to socialize, along with some fun and learning! We believe that ‘ART is THERAPY’ and will help one de-stress and feel the love for art with us.



We will be painting with simple knife + brush painting techniques to make this beautiful Alpine Route on Canvas with acrylics!

All painting materials will be provided along with complimentary refreshments.

Come- sip- paint- much and take a beautiful piece of art with your home!