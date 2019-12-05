This Outlet In Thane Has Stunning Interiors Along With Yum Fusion Food!

So Desi Videsi Cafe is located in Ghodbunder Thane. They serve a wide range of delicious food and along with it some fusion items. Talking about the ambience, it's really sheer and appealing. The photographs all over the wall, are just so engaging. Also, the sitting they have really great and comforting, the tables and seats are not uniform, 3-4 types are there. One of them is like a chariot ( due to wheels). The lighting is really well. The vibes are such that it makes you feel you are in some other country's cafe. Not only its Name or Menu but the ambience is also DESI VIDHESHI It's so appealing, engaging and cool. What we had? -Stuff Aloo Paratha:- This was really delicious. The stuffing was too great. The taste was perfect. -Chicken Kheema Paratha:- This became our favorite. The chicken was perfectly cooked, the taste was good. -Strawberry lemonade:- The drink was really refreshing. The colour was perfect. -Mocha Frappe:- This was awesome. It was not too sweet, the presentation was amazing. -Murg Banjara Tikka:- The quantity was good, the taste was really so perfect. It was perfectly cooked, soft and tender. The mint chutney served with it was enhancing the taste of chicken. -Pahadi Paneer Tikka:- The paneer was perfectly grilled and chared, also the pieces were big and soft. -Chicken biryani:- the biryani was also great. Pieces were big and were well enough. The spices were perfectly blended. -Chicken Chilly Pizza:- The pizza was really big, and it was a bit spicy. And tasted really well, perfectly cheesy. It was basically a fusion of Italian Pizza and Chinese Chicken Chilly it went well though. -Kesar Pista Kulfi slice and rabdi:- These two were 2 different dishes, the rabdi was a perfect way to end the meal. With every bite of it, the utility of it increased. Kulfi was nice too. Overall, Desi Videsi Cafe is a really amazing place with great food and over the top ambience. The staff is so appealing and helpful. They have self-service, which we found to be a great point. They have a wide range of menu, also a fusion menu. The interior is great too. So if you want to have lip-smacking food along with top-notch ambience, Desi Videsi Cafe is a must-visit place.