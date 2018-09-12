Antique Cars, Trains & Gifts: Visit This Store From An Era Gone By

The original plan was to spend a few hours in Wayward & Wise {been here yet?} and then head home, but we ultimately took a detour, and we’re so grateful that we did because while walking the streets of Fort, we stumbled upon a hidden gem {yes, they do exist!} in one corner of a building that just pulled us in. This shop called Gift Centre has perfected the art of display – where the outside of the store has a huge collection of vintage cars on display, with a shelf dedicated to similar styled models. As soon as you enter, the display section screams right at you, with 1950s models, train sets, aeroplane diecast models, and more. In case you’re hunting for accessories for your model cars, or just like to collect them for recreational purposes, this store has everything you could possibly need. And more. Apart from that, they also have a pretty cool gifting section with bone China plates, vases, Chinese urns, clocks, tableware, corporate gifts, table waterfalls, a huge section dedicated for glassware, and so much more. Keep in mind that since their collection is vintage, they cost more than normal stores that sell model cars, but this is probably the only shop in the city that does so. Their range starts at INR 4,000 and can go up. But for hardcore collectors or even novices who know what they like, it’s a great store to add collectors’ items to display at home. And, if you are looking for good gifting options, this store does not disappoint.