Flower-Power: Keep Your Home Cheerful With These Artificial Flowers In This Andheri Store

We found a solution to our plant-killing ways with Fourwalls-a budget and wholesale shop for artificial flowers and we tell you why it took our breath away.

The shop, located inside Laxmi Industrial Estate is sort of a respite for those who can’t keep up with the life span of a real plant. They sell decorative, artificial flowers and now, you may be wondering why we’re going on and on about it, but we have a reason. The flowers come very close to the real deal and it’s not your ‘I’ll mix cheap plastic with cheap colours’ scene. The flower/plants are carefully crafted to look real. And the best part? One stick may cost you as less as INR 26.

They also have vases, trees (in case you have always wanted one) and grass patches. The shop sells its stuff on wholesale prices and the staff is cordial and friendly. So, the next time you’re looking to deck up your house for a party, give them a go.