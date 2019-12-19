We HeART It: Artists, There's A Retreat Cottage In Lonavala That's Beyond Gorgeous And You Need To Bookmark It

Get ready to be in awe when you enter Artist's Adventure Cottage In Lonavala. They've got a brick wall with fairy lights and antique mirrors adorning it, and a gramophone in one corner to accentuate the artsy feel of the place. The other corner has an easel stand with nature paintings that change every fortnight. And if that wasn't enough to bowl us over, the place won our hearts with an in-built tree, without leaves, but with pretty Persian lamps hanging from the branches. It decorates one corner of the bed and makes it look like a room right out of Pinterest. We also love the fact that the mosquito net hanging on the ceiling unfolds to create the look of a four-poster bed.

Every inch of the space is so tastefully done up that you wouldn't want to vacate the place ever once you check-in. There's an attached washroom with all the basic facilities, and there's an elegant sofa in the room for you to curl up and catch a show or two on Netflix as well. The house has an outdoor seating arrangement that's perfect for grabbing the classic chai-pakoda combo.

For INR 4,500 a night, this one's a perfect place for the artist in you to give wings to your thoughts. Located in a jungle, but not too far away from the concrete, the cottage has a decent accessibility to the Duke's nose and well as a nearby mall. It accommodates three people, and is a perfect getaway for the soon approaching monsoons.