This Homestay Near Mumbai Is Perfect For A Beautiful Weekend Getaway

Ashwini Garden Homestay is a Nature Blessed Place Near Mumbai (just 2.5 hrs drive). It is a perfect choice for Rural Agro Tourism Experience. Situated in the lush green surrounding of acres of Pomello, Chikoo, Star Fruits, Bell Apple, and many more orchards. You would surely feel like a second home after coming here. The best part about this place their food. Food cooked here is with so much of love and affection, you would want to eat more and more. All Fish, Non-vegetarian lovers will surely fill their craving for delicious home-cooked food. Vegetarian food is equally good (they use locally produced vegetables and fruits) Ashwini Garden is not only a tourist destination that de-stress you but will also rejuvenate you.