A Music-Lover's Map To Mumbai Cafes And Restaurants

A music-lover faces many dangers while dining out. An innocent meal can be hijacked by a painful song, a souffle stabbed to death by staccato sounds, or worse, a conversation drowned by a nasal tone.

We’ve started using BC Jukebox, an app which allows us to view a restaurant’s playlist and even request songs, which then get bumped up the restaurant’s playlist. We used this app – as well our own sense of discernment – to tell you which Mumbai cafes and restaurants we’re loving for their music selections. So put those headphones away and read on.