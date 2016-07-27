A Music-Lover's Map To Mumbai Cafes And Restaurants

img-gallery-featured

A music-lover faces many dangers while dining out. An innocent meal can be hijacked by a painful song, a souffle stabbed to death by staccato sounds, or worse, a conversation drowned by a nasal tone.

We’ve started using BC Jukebox, an app which allows us to view a restaurant’s playlist and even request songs, which then get bumped up the restaurant’s playlist. We used this app – as well our own sense of discernment – to tell you which Mumbai cafes and restaurants we’re loving for their music selections. So put those headphones away and read on.

NRI

NRI {Not Really Indian} as the name defines itself, serves the best of western cuisines with Indian spices. With their music too, they like to play music with the best of Asian Underground music. From Prem Joshua to Talvin Singh, NRI’s music is a must-listen.

Casual Dining

NRI - Not Really Indian

4.1

2, North Avenue, Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Daily Bar & Kitchen

You can find chill electronic music with the tempo growing through the day at The Daily Bar & Kitchen. The music here is never too loud and it always has elements of house and chillstep. In their jukebox, they have artists such as Disclosure, Sebb Aston and Kilbel.

Bars

The Daily Bar & Kitchen

4.2

Suburbia Building, Ground Floor, Behind Shoppers Stop, SV Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Le15 Cafe

Le15 Café is enveloped with a warm and take-it-easy vibe helped along by their music. On their Jukebox playlist, they have a lot of easy listening French pop and jazz. This, mixed with some R&B, soul and vocal blues, gives the music in the French café an interesting soul.

Music we especially liked from their playlist {and could pronounce} was by Ray Charles, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, The Moon Loungers and Nina Simone. We’re planning on replicating this playlist at home after a long day at work.

Cafes

Le15 Cafe

4.4

Lansdowne House Building, Shop 18, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default

Indigo Deli

From retro to now, Indigo Deli likes to mix it up. They have curated their music based on the days of the week. Weekdays playing more of retro rock and commercial music, whereas on the weekends they start their day with classics like Louis Armstrong, and acid jazz like 2 Men 4 Souls, as well as swing soul music.

Fine Dining

Indigo Delicatessen

4.3

Pheroze Building, Ground Floor, 5, Opp. Danraj Mahal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default

Mia Cucina

The bricked wall and wooden seating at this Italian restaurant is just the place to sit at with their mix of different pop music including Italian, French, Chill, Easy Listening, Modern and classic. The music played there is happy and upbeat, though within pop.

You can download BC Jukebox for Android phone here and Apple phones here.

Casual Dining

Mia Cucina

4.2

Transocean House, G-3, Lake Boulevard Street, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default