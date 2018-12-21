Make Your Own Asian Sizzlers At This Khar Restaurant

Casual Dining

LMNOPQ Asian Bistro

Khar, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mangal Bhavana, Shop 6, Khar Pali Road, Khar, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

LMNOPQ has added a special Asian Sizzler section to their menu, and it is amazing. They've listed down a few of their specials in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian in a variety of sauces and combination of rice and noodles. Oh, the best part is that you can make your own sizzler from scratch. Sauce - meat - rice or noodles, everything of your choice.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, and Kids.

