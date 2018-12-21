LMNOPQ has added a special Asian Sizzler section to their menu, and it is amazing. They've listed down a few of their specials in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian in a variety of sauces and combination of rice and noodles. Oh, the best part is that you can make your own sizzler from scratch. Sauce - meat - rice or noodles, everything of your choice.
Make Your Own Asian Sizzlers At This Khar Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Under INR 500
Family, Bae, and Kids.
