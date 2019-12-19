This Amazing Place In Alibaug Is An Ideal Getaway With Friends And Family

Everyone loves to have some leisure time! This amazing place in Alibaug called the Bougainvillea welcomes you with flowers soothing to the eye. The place offers many accommodations like a Couples room or family rooms etc. As you enter they greet you with a welcome drink as it is their speciality of Konkani touch. Surrounded by lush greenery, the rooms exude a very rustic vibe and are just what you need to cut off from the chaotic city life. There’s a lovely, swimming pool at the resort and we suggest you go take a dip in there. There is a separate playing area for Kids as well. They also have a wonderful library that is sure to get you hooked on books for eternity! Travelling: By road, it’s a 3-hour journey. By jetty is would take only 45 mins from Gate of India. Get down at Mandwa and take the bus up to Alibaug and from there you can take their local tum-tum to Nagaon. Their food is amazing and they provide all kinds of cuisines. The best is their typical authentic Malwani fish. From the room, Nagaon beach is 5 mins which is pretty walkable. Keep calm and think of peace and serenity in this wonderful resort and beach.