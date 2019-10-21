Beautiful Cottons From This Clothing Brand Bunaai

A clothing label by Pari Choudhary, this Jaipur brand is designed and styled by her. The brand focuses on beautiful cottons in everything from ethnic wear to western clothing as well as shoes and home linens.

Browse the collection and you will find kurta and dress sets that are versatile and the range includes everything from daily wear sets to festive outfits. Kurta sets start at INR 2100 that we think is a pretty affordable range for a complete look! If you prefer to go the Western route, they have interesting fusion pieces like a red shrug jumpsuit and wide leg jump suits in the INR 2000 to 2500 price range. Gorgeous sarees round out the clothing line and we spotted a stunning orange organza that we fell in love with as well as a delicate floral green organza that's super pretty too. We love that you can style a complete look from their collection as they even have pretty joothis and mojaris to go with the clothes. Think rose pink joothis with pink bead detailing, white joothis with peacock embroidery, and a stunning silver pair with intricate zari work. Men, don't feel left out! They've also got printed shirts that are comfortable and stylish too.

All in all, we think you'll love their collection of products that are versatile and available at your doorstep through online delivery too!