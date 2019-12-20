Bookmark This Beautiful Retreat For Your Next Weekend Getaway!

The beauty of this place is, although Irayos Lifestyle Retreat has 22 beautiful cottages where you can spend the night, week or month, one can just visit this luxurious farmhouse for lunch, spend the entire day there and return without spending the night. They allow you to use all their services such as their swimming pool, indoor and outdoor games and indulge in some amazing food! The owners are warm and very friendly. This beauty is located not more than 3 hours from Mumbai city and around 40-50 km from Gujarat!