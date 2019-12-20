The beauty of this place is, although Irayos Lifestyle Retreat has 22 beautiful cottages where you can spend the night, week or month, one can just visit this luxurious farmhouse for lunch, spend the entire day there and return without spending the night. They allow you to use all their services such as their swimming pool, indoor and outdoor games and indulge in some amazing food! The owners are warm and very friendly. This beauty is located not more than 3 hours from Mumbai city and around 40-50 km from Gujarat!
Bookmark This Beautiful Retreat For Your Next Weekend Getaway!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
10/10 would recommend this place to anyone!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Pets, Kids, Bae, Big Group, Family
Comments (0)