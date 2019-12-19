Book A Room At This Stunning Property For Your Next Getaway!

With my wife went to Deltin for relaxation. And yes we were very excited. The roads to the location are superb. The hotel is huge and has good rooms and they r spacious with big bathrooms. We took the superior room had a view of daman, it had a view of greenery all round n we loved it. I will suggest taking this view rater than the pool view rooms. The breakfast is great and the staff is very helpful. They will come and ask you about your experience and will try n make u comfortable. That's the best part I enjoyed. They cared for you. We took a deal with room breakfast and dinner. This is the best option open to go for. And the price is reasonable. Call the reservation desk for deals and do compare them with #makemytrip and other portals. As per Property n location n surrounding - yes they are expensive. 9000 per night. If they charge 5000 they are worth it and they will get more booking. They will start getting volume then. We got the best deal via MakeMyTrip. And yes rains made our trip. The weather was great the drive was superb and the small walk that we took around the pool and hotel was superb as it was cold, windy, zero noise and drizzling. The best part of the property is zero noise from outside. Very Peaceful and relaxing. The negatives - If you have booked a room via other portals then the room will be far from the lobby and no free upgrade will be provided even if the hotel is empty. They will ask for 5000 rs as refundable deposit as they don't trust their guest, that they will pay if they use any extra Service.