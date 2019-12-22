LBB Users, Sign Up For A Fun Bhangra Workshop With Dancamaze In INR 375 Only

We're sure you've all shaked a leg on some informal Bhangra during weddings and in clubs. Who can resist a 'Mundeya Tu Bach Ke Rahi' anyway, right? So we've made your zindagi easy and your sunday more happening than it usually is. Head over to the Dancamaze studio on December 22, and from 3 PM to 5 PM, learn some intense Bhangra with the team, so that the next time you're asked to rock that party, you're able to go beyond the bulb-fixing step!

While you may feel that this one's an easy peezy dance form, its actually more than what meets the eye. But trust Eshna, the trainer and founder of Dancamaze, to make your life simpler while choreographing on songs for you. The workshop begins at 3 PM sharp and know that you're in for some high octane fun.

Dancamaze is located in Lokhandwala's prominent Samarth Aishwarya building, and apart from hosting workshops, they also do a lot of stand-up comedy, Zumba, and yoga. But for now, we want the dancer in you to sign up for this super-fun session!

P.S: Bring in your energy and enthusiasm while you come, folks!

