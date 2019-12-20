If you haven’t had Bhuira Jams yet, then let us tell that you’re probably missing out on the best jams we’ve tasted in a long, long time. And the best part, you ask? These jams are all produced locally in Himachal Pradesh and bring back with them bottles full of flavours.
Made In The Hills, Sold In Mumbai: These Delicious Bhuira Jams Are A Must-Buy
Jams, Jellies, Crushes And More
When we first heard about Bhuira Jams, we were intrigued for two reasons- firstly, the company that makes these jams is solely responsible for the employment of a large number of women in the village of Bhuira in Himachal Pradesh. And secondly, these jams, jellies, crushes, preserves and chutneys are made using the best local produce and are packed with flavour. Do not miss out on getting your hands on their loaded {with fruits, of course} jams, jellies and chutneys such as the cape gooseberry jam, black cherry jam, guava jelly, bitter orange marmalade, strawberry jam and tomato chutney and more. Priced between INR 170 to INR 295, they’re complete value for money, and remind you of the mountain goodness with each bite. You can also buy these bottles at any of the nearest Fabindia outlets. You can also check out their Facebook page here.
So, We're Saying...
Take our suggestion and get yourself some Bhuira Jams, and we bet you will love it. Their Kiwi jam is amazing, just by the way.
