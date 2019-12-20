Made In The Hills, Sold In Mumbai: These Delicious Bhuira Jams Are A Must-Buy

When we first heard about Bhuira Jams, we were intrigued for two reasons- firstly, the company that makes these jams is solely responsible for the employment of a large number of women in the village of Bhuira in Himachal Pradesh. And secondly, these jams, jellies, crushes, preserves and chutneys are made using the best local produce and are packed with flavour. Do not miss out on getting your hands on their loaded {with fruits, of course} jams, jellies and chutneys such as the cape gooseberry jam, black cherry jam, guava jelly, bitter orange marmalade, strawberry jam and tomato chutney and more. Priced between INR 170 to INR 295, they’re complete value for money, and remind you of the mountain goodness with each bite. You can also buy these bottles at any of the nearest Fabindia outlets. You can also check out their Facebook page here.