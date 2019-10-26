The festive season is in full swing and with it comes the season of weddings! Now, if you're wondering how to prep yourself for this time of the year, worry not! We've got you covered with LBB's Big Indian Wedding Sale! All set? We'll show you some of our favourites!
Trend Alert: Here's What To Buy From LBB's Big Indian Wedding Sale!
Pink Motif Printed Kurta With Cuffed Palazzo Set
Stay pretty in pink with this gorgeous set that's perfect for the wedding season! What I love is that it has a contemporary pattern that will be perfect for a mehandi or even just a sangeet setting. You can pair this with chunky jhumkas and mojaris and you're ready with the perfect look!
White & Gold Chevron Sequinned Clutch
Perfect for those glittery functions, this pretty clutch comes with a detachable chain that I think is so necessary, don't you think? It's subtle but can totally elevate your look over a range of fun outfits you've planned!
Kudi Pataka Drop Earrings
Wow, this is one unique piece that has totally won me over! If you're seriously looking to make an entrance with a statement piece that, honestly, doesn't cost much, it's the perfect choice! Pair it with a salwar suit or even a saree and you don't really need anything else to stand out.
Gold Zari Trim Tissue Linen Saree
Decided to wear a saree but want something cool and savvy that goes with most blouses you own? Well, this gold zari linen saree is one option you should totally go for. It's something that can be worn for multiple occasions, dressed up or dressed down in any way you like, paired with chunky or subtle accessories, and could be worn by any member of the family. Now, isn't that awesome?
Sequinned Navy Leather Juttis
Always been a fan of juttis? This particular piece is a little more niche, but I love how the sequin colours blend into each other. Honestly, you can pair this with any sort of clothing, it's apt for the wedding season!
Gold-Plated Floral Earrings
Omg, this is one of my favourite earrings for the festive season! Keep your flower game strong with these pretty earrings; pair them with a pastel suit or go all out traditional with a lehanga and these stunners!
