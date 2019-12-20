A New All-Vegetarian Restaurant In SoBo Is Also Doing Good For The Differently-Abled

With an inclination to make a significant contribution to society, The Bombay Havelli, like we said, is a restaurant with a cause. Launched on February 11, the eatery aims to provide employment, awareness and benefits to those with physical disabilities by giving them a chance to shine and showcase their skills in all sections of the restaurant’s operations. Along with this, they will also contribute a significant amount of their profits towards the upliftment of the physically impaired. Interestingly, in various ways, the guests visiting the restaurant will also be introduced to their employees along with details on their contribution to the restaurant {isn’t that amazing?}.

When here, also look forward to authentic vegetarian Gujarati and Marwari delicacies such as dal batti churma, dal dhokli, and even vegetarian Parsi dishes such as patra ni paneer with tamarind chutney and more. There will also be a good mix of Mexican, Lebanese and Italian dishes. Pair your delish food with some of their amazing mocktails, teas and organic smoothies. The interiors of the restaurant are grand- completely like a haveli with with murals, jharokas and what not.